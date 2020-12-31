In the testimony to Council, Krasner said his office studied about 400 cases that were withdrawn or dismissed and featured a gun-possession charge. The report did not include specific details about any cases, but Jane Roh, a spokesperson for Krasner, said some were considered robberies or aggravated assaults that also involved an illegal firearm. Those cases are generally prosecuted differently than mere gun possession, and feature a different array of potential witnesses, with different reasons for being hesitant about coming to court.