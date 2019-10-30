District Attorney Larry Krasner endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren for president Wednesday, saying her message of economic justice connects easily to criminal justice reform.
Krasner said Warren has “been very, very clear that she understands the direct connection between racism and law enforcement in communities of color and its consequences, in terms of discriminatory and disproportionate use of jail cells and prosecutions.”
The early-morning announcement came a week after Mayor Kenney backed Warren.
“This country needs to have a reckoning and come straight at the issue of race,” Krasner said in an emailed release. “I’m endorsing Elizabeth Warren because her plans fundamentally change how we address crime. She is trying to make our system fair. I think that her actions her whole life have demonstrated your dedication to economic justice."
Warren released a statement saying, “I am glad to be in this fight with District Attorney Krasner who has been a staunch advocate for working families.”
Krasner, a Democrat and one of a growing number of progressive DAs around the country, previously endorsed Tiffany Caban in her unsuccessful bid to be the top prosecutor in Queens, N.Y. Caban also had the endorsement of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders in the presidential race.
In May, Krasner and Sanders held a criminal justice round table in Philadelphia.
Warren has not brought in the number of endorsements of some of her colleagues, such as former vice president Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris, but the back to back Philadelphia announcements could signal a shift for her.
Biden, whose campaign headquarters is just west of City Hall, has the most support from Democratic elected officials in Pennsylvania, including endorsements from Sen. Bob Casey, Congressman Brendan Boyle and Rep. Dwight Evans all for him.
In a video released to publicize the endorsement, Warren and Krasner talk about criminal justice reform. “We should be spending a whole lot less money on locking people up and a whole lot more money on lifting people up,” Warren tells Krasner in the clip.
The video was filmed at a presidential forum on criminal justice reform in South Carolina that both Krasner and Warren attended last week. Rachael Rollins, district attorney of Suffolk County, Mass., who backed Warren last year, also appears in the video.