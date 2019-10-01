View this post on Instagram

Nobody knew it but in this picture, Tyler was 3/4 the way through his very short life before being murdered at the age of 17. The pain for our family has been at times almost completely unbearable but we will not let this tremendous pain defeat us! We will not let his death be in vein! We will educate this country 🇺🇸on Domestic Violence so no other family has to suffer. With your help, we will also help pay for the college education of at least 5 children who have lost a parent due to Domestic Violence. Help us Help Others! GoFundMe Link is in the Bio. Every Dollar Helps! Thank you! #domesticviolence #enddomesticviolence #takeastand #soothersmaylive #riptylermulligan