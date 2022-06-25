A 25-year-old Philadelphia woman has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a 21-year-old woman Monday evening in Germantown.

Quadera Parrish, of the 5100 block of Sydenham Street in Logan, turned herself in to the Police Department’s Accident Investigation Division on Friday, accompanied by a lawyer, police said.

Parrish has been charged with homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses, police said. No other details were provided.

On Wednesday, Philadelphia police had located the gray 2022 Tesla believed to have struck Dia Sekou Lee shortly before 6:50 p.m. Monday as she crossed Germantown Avenue at Coulter Street. The vehicle, seen on surveillance video with heavy damage to the front and windshield, was found on the same block of Sydenham Street where police said Parrish lives.

Lee lived about two blocks from where she was hit and was apparently walking home at the time, police said. She was struck with so much force her shoes were at the point of impact while her body, which first struck a corner traffic light, was flung another 50 feet south on Germantown, landing on the sidewalk, police said.

She was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m. at Einstein Medical Center.

The Tesla was last seen heading south on Germantown and then east on Wister Street, police said.