“The waves were calm at the time and they have never been to the beach, so we all went into the water,” Smith wrote in a post shared by her mother. “While enjoying our time in the water the waves were starting to get a bit intense so we decided to get out. With in that moment a rip current had formed around us. Jalan jumped in after me, grabbed my arm to pull me closer to him. He noticed the undertoe was pulling him now, too, put his hand on my back, and pushed me over the wave I was stuck in. By doing so, he put himself in my spot.”