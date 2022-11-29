Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney that will sideline him indefinitely, according to a league source who confirmed an NFL Network report.

The report suggested the injury is not expected to be season-ending and should not require surgery. Gardner-Johnson suffered the injury during the Eagles’ win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night, colliding with fellow safety Marcus Epps and collapsing to the ground shortly thereafter. Gardner-Johnson was carted off after struggling to walk on his own power, clearly in a significant amount of pain.

The Eagles traded for Gardner-Johnson, 24, just before the start of the regular season and have gotten elite play from the former New Orleans Saints defensive back. His six interceptions lead the NFL and he has logged eight pass breakups as well.

Gardner-Johnson is still undergoing tests and doesn’t have a timetable for his return yet. There are a few recent examples of players that would suggest the recovery timeline varies.

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz dealt with a similar injury during the 2019 season and missed one week before returning for the team’s wildcard loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Ertz’s quick return is the outlier for the most part. Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck missed six weeks with a lacerated kidney and a partial tear of his abdominal muscle in 2015.