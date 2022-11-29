On Sunday night, the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense got a blow straight to the kidney. C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s kidney, to be precise.

The 24-year-old safety suffered the injury during the Eagles’ victory over the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer a NFL Network report that Gardner-Johnson lacerated his kidney. The injury does not require surgery and Gardner-Johnson is expected to return to the field this season, according to the report.

Gardner-Johnson isn’t the first NFL or Eagles player to lacerate their kidney in recent years. In 2019, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz missed a playoff game due to the injury. In November 2015, two NFL players — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and San Diego Chargers receiver Keenan Allen — lacerated their kidneys one week after the other.

About three NFL players injure a kidney every season, according to 2008 study from the American Journal of Sports Medicine. Here is what you need to know about this type of injury.

What is kidney laceration?

A cut in the kidney caused by blunt trauma.

Most people have two kidneys, located toward the back of their abdomen. Kidneys are partially protected by the ribs, a layer of fat, and another protective layer that Daniel Eun, a urologist at Temple University Hospital described as “like a Ziplock bag that holds the organ in place.”

“There is a very strong and natural defense for the kidneys,” he said.

But every once in a while, blunt force — such as in a car accident or sports injury — can jolt the kidney. When that force is strong enough to create a cut on the organ itself, that’s called a laceration.

Kidney injuries are graded on a scale from one to five, with the former meaning just a bruise and the latter that the kidney is in several pieces. Grades two through four are lacerations.

Small cuts that don’t go deep enough to impact the kidney’s urine collecting system or the blood vessels around it are most common, Eun said.

What are the symptoms of a kidney laceration?

Pain in the lower back and abdomen, where the kidneys are located is the most common symptom of minor kidney lacerations. There could also be blood in the urine.

Eun was at Lincoln Financial Field with his son on Sunday night to watch the Eagles beat the packers. He said that even from the stands he could tell by the way Gardner-Johnson walked off the field, he was in pain.

When former Eagles wide receiver Miles Austin lacerated his kidney in the 2014 season while playing for Cleveland Browns, he didn’t have a lot of pain at first. But after the post game interviews he stood at the urinal and saw a “red rich stream.”

People with more severe lacerations may show signs of significant blood loss — pale skin, reduce blood pressure, dizziness — if blood vessels around the kidney were cut as well, Eun said.

Kidney laceration is diagnosed with a CAT scan that can show the cut and its depth.

How is a lacerated kidney treated?

Most lacerated kidney are treated with rest and observation, said Rodney Durham, a trauma surgeon with Mainline Health.

“The major thing is that you don’t want to have any more trauma to the kidney,” he said. That’s why players are out for a few weeks after these injuries.

More severe lacerations may require surgery to stop bleeding. If the kidney is no longer able to function, it might have to be be removed, he said.

How long does it take a kidney laceration to heal?

Four to six weeks is the average amount of time it takes to heal a low-grade kidney laceration, Durham said.

Most patients make a complete or near-complete recovery with no long-term consequences, said Eun from Temple.

“The kidney is an incredibly resilient organ,” he said.

When the laceration is deeper, or involves blood vessels, there could be long-term damage. Kidney damage could lead to high blood pressure, require dialysis, or even transplantation of a new kidney.

What to make from the reporting on Gardner-Johnson?

If he doesn’t need surgery, that’s good news for his kidney and the Eagles’ defense, said Eun, who did not examine or treat Gardner-Johnson.

“CJ will be able to have a good recovery hopefully,” he said.