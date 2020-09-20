The Inquirer did find one group of exuberant tailgaters in the parking lot of Bregy School at 17th and Pollock Streets. They call their pack “1-J-8” because they all grew up near the Barry Playground at 18th and Johnston Streets in South Philly. About 15 of them huddled together, some drinking beer and spiked Arnold Palmers, and munching on pizza and strombolis.