Fans in green manned makeshift barbecues, played flip cup, and tossed bean bags at cornhole boards in the parking lots along Pattison Avenue on Sunday afternoon, before a background of Lincoln Financial Field, where the contours of the Eagles’ post season will be shaped in the coming hours.

“The world goes to Philly if we win today,” said Barnebas Temesgen, as he watched his three sons toss a football.

The Eagles are guaranteed a playoff berth regardless of the outcome of today’s game with the New York Giants, yet an undercurrent of unease ran through the tailgating celebrations before kickoff. The 13-and-3 Eagles have lost their last two games, both played without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. A win today will give the Eagles home field advantage through the playoffs, and would provide what some fans said is a needed boost going into the postseason.

» READ MORE: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts listed as questionable but is ‘trending in the right direction’ to play vs. Giants

“If we kind of click back like we were today,” said Temesgen, of Lancaster, “I think we should be good.”

The Giants were not expected to play many of their starters, giving the Eagles a big advantage, but all eyes will be on Hurts, who is scheduled to play after missing the last two games due to a sprained SC joint in his right shoulder.

“He’s always been the hardest worker out there,” said Anthony Cooper, 24, who drank with almost a dozen friends as he waited to attend his first Eagles game. “This is a key game though.”

A loss will throw the team’s playoff chances into uncertainty, said Kenny Banning, 28, of Dover, Del.:

“If we can’t pull it out today then I don’t know what we’re going to do in the playoffs.”

Banning and his girlfriend hung out with Mike Ferrell, who grilled sausages and peppers, corn bread, and mushroom caps next to an old ambulance he converted into a carriage for his plumbing business, Integrity Services.

In the same parking lot adjacent to Citizens Bank Park, Matt Dailey, of Wilmington, watched an early on a television set up in the bed of a friend’s truck. This Eagles team, he said, reminded him in some ways of the one that won a Super Bowl in 2017:

“You’ve got a fun group that likes each other.”

The Eagles will face a hard road in the playoffs, he expected, but felt a win Sunday could set them up to follow the same path as that championship team.

“I like them if we clinch this number one seed,” Dailey said.

Nearby, more than two dozen women bustled around a friend wearing a white veil and a shaggy green coat. The tailgating was the bachelorette party for Kaytlyn Mroz, of West Deptford. She was with friends and family, 14 of whom had tickets to the game too. Just one was a Giants fan.

“In this day and age everyone needs to go for a long weekend to a tropical place and that is not me,” Mroz said.

She planned in July to hold her bachelorette party at the Eagles’ last regular season game, and it was an unexpected bonus to have relatively warm January day and high stakes.

“We got Jalen Hurts back again,” she said. “We are going to clinch the number one seed.”

Several fans said that amid their optimism for the Eagles they thought about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after taking a hard hit in a game Monday, and remains hospitalized.

» READ MORE: NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game, impacting AFC playoffs

“I think about how traumatic that has to be for [the Eagles players],” said Mandy Naegele, a Williamstown, N.J. resident and part of Mroz’s party.

Mroz is a lifelong Eagles fan and has a brother who played.

“Of course I watch these games but there is that very real side of it,” she said. “it’s very scary.”

Temesgen’s youngest sons, Ermiyas, 9, and Mathios, 11, are obsessive Eagles fans and Sunday’s game will be their first in person. Even as they slammed into each other trying to catch the football thrown by their 15-year-old brother, Samuel, Temesgen said injuries like Hamlin’s made him wary of letting his sons play competitively.

“I think I’m going to hold on until they’re a little bit bigger,” he said. “If you have boys … it makes you think.”