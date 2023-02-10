‘You will be a fried Eagle’: Phoenix transit system warns Birds fans not to climb poles with charged wires

After a Delaware County native posted a parody tour of downtown Phoenix’s poles, assessing their climbing potential for the bit, the Valley Metro transit system issued a warning to potential Birds fans thinking about bringing the Philly tradition to town: You’ll be toast if you climb the light rail station poles.

“Climbing on our stations is trespassing, not to mention the catenary wires will electrocute you,” read Valley Metro’s response on social media. “You will be a fried Eagle.”

Grace Del Pizzo, a journalism student in Phoenix, is clear in her video that she’s not encouraging people to climb poles, and notes that Phoenix police won’t be as amused by the act as Philadelphia authorities.

“They’re a lot less used to this, the cops aren’t going to be throwing out high fives going ‘go birds’ as you walk down Broad Street,” said Del Pizzo, sporting her Eagles sweatshirt in the video.

Still, in her short, humorous tour, she presents her audience with various poles around the city. There are the shorter poles that hold up banners, a crosswalk pole, and even some smaller sidewalk trees, which would be easier to climb than their palm counterparts. In her tour, Del Pizzo also makes a pit stop at a Phoenix light rail station, where she makes note of the slanted roof of one of the passenger shelters — Philadelphians also like to climb those.

Philadelphians have been celebrating sports victories by climbing poles since at least 1974, and videos of Birds fans climbing poles on Broad Street most recently went viral after the Eagles won the NFC title last month. National outlets, including NPR, Slate, and MarketWatch have taken interest in the tradition, with other outlets asking if Arizona is ready for Philly fans.

For Valley Metro, the light rail cameo in Del Pizzo’s video was apparently a good enough reminder to issue the warning.

Though the actual Super Bowl will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale — about a 20-minute drive from Phoenix — celebrations are expected in neighboring cities, including Scottsdale.

Phoenix has said it hasn’t had to grease poles in the past and it won’t be doing so for Sunday, but they will be vigilant for unruly fans.

“With public safety as the top priority, the Phoenix Police Department is prepared to monitor any situations that may arise,” read a statement from the city.

Glendale will not be greasing poles and has similarly warned of a heavy police presence.