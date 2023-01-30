Celebrations erupt as the Eagles head for the Super Bowl

The two-week break before the Philadelphia Eagles costar in one of the sports world’s signature events is looking very much like a timely one.

For celebrating Eagles fans.

An oceanic roar that began in the parking lots before the game, jammed with thousands of tailgaters, rocked Lincoln Financial Field for more than three hours, and then cascaded onto the streets of Philadelphia when the Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title and earn a trip to Arizona for the Feb. 12 Super Bowl.

“It’s a Philly thing,” said Deanna Scavetti, 42, who with her 11-year-old daughter, Sienna, jogged out of their South Philly home to head to Broad Street. “The energy, nothing compares to it. It brings a lot of family and friends together, it’s a positive for the city.”

For those outside the Philadelphia city-state who may be mystified at the intensity and inestimable exuberance of the Philadelphia sports fans, be aware that lately they’ve been feeling like they’ve just hit the lottery after a lifetime of struggling to pay the bills.

Consider what they have endured — 40 years and counting without an NBA title; 48 years removed from a Stanley Cup; a grand total of two Super Bowls before winning on the third try five years ago; a major league baseball team that holds the record for losing for any sports franchise in history. But the Phillies shockingly ended up in the World Series in the fall, and now this.

As they did when the Phillies clinched the National League pennant, the celebrations exploded like an uncorked bottle of champagne.

Almost spontaneously, something akin to an ad hoc green Mummers parade developed on South Broad Street, and hundreds clogged the intersection of Frankford and Cottman Avenues amid green flags and lights and the sounds of bells.

At South Philly’s McCusker’s, dozens of Eagles faithful drowned out the cacophony of helicopters and fireworks and showed off their spelling prowess with shouts of E-A-G-L-E-S.

Oh, and you say you didn’t expect pole-climbing, or at least attempts? The city did, and started greasing the poles around the time the Linc erupted after Boston Scott scooted into the end zone with 20 seconds left in the half to give the Birds a two-touchdown lead.

It wasn’t clear how it compared to the Patrick Robinson moment from the 2018 NFC title game when his interception of a Vikings pass and 50-yard touchdown run set off a roar that might have been heard in Minnesota. But this one might have reached San Francisco.

By one measure, the fan noise hit the hearing-endangering 95-decibel level, and with whatever the fans had left, they emerged from Lincoln Financial Field at the end of the game whooping and screaming. They snapped selfies with loved ones and tossed handfuls of green confetti airborne. They jumped and tackled each other onto the sidewalk. Who needs turf?

They yelled between chants of E-A-G-L-E-S, along with an unflattering analysis of the 49ers, and — indicating that city officials had been on to something — “Grease the poles! Grease the poles!”

And, yes, the sea of celebrants surged toward City Hall and poles were mounted: Whatever grease the city is using, it might consider another brand.

The party migrated along South Broad Street, accompanied by chants and the distinctive smell of marijuana. Strangers were hugging each other, and flapping wings, and wishing each other everything from a happy Super Bowl to Happy New Year to Merry Christmas.

Fans were fortifying themselves with every variety of beverage including cases of Miller Lite, White Claw and High Noon, bottles of champagne and Hennessy and pitchers of beer. And they were displaying every type of Eagles gear imaginable: helmets, blazers, flags, jean jackets, blankets.

“Climb the pole,” the crowd chanted as police arrived, detaining at least one aspiring pole-climber. The roof of a SEPTA bus stop pavilion collapsed beneath the feet of several people who had climbed atop it. The extent of the injuries was not known.

And on a mild January night, at 8 p.m., throngs of revelers continued to stream toward Center City where buildings were aglow with green light.

Among those who eschewed pole-climbing or other activities and decided not to join the City Hall crowd were South Philadelphians Mary DelCasale, 80, and her friend Mary Enderiss, 78.

“It’s nice to see everyone happy,” said Enderiss, standing at the corner of Broad and Ritner, watching the fireworks and the passing cars that were blasting Meek Mills’ “Dreams and Nightmares” and the Eagles fight song. She said she watched every game this season.

DelCasale said that the two of them likely would stay within themselves Sunday night. ”I’ll celebrate with a drink and go to bed,” she said.

Despite Mayor Jim Kenney’s plea to celebrate “joyously, safely, and respectfully,” not a whole lot of restraint was evident in Center City, where, perhaps surprisingly, even a few brave 49ers’ fans mingled among the celebrants.

One of them was Oscar Truitt, 46, of Wilmington, a lifelong San Francisco fan who was wearing a 49ers cap. He was accompanied by his Eagles diehard girlfriend, Kelly Mitchell, 45, of Center City.

“Awesome! We’re going back to the Super Bowl after five years,” she said as the couple stood near Broad and Walnut. Truitt was somewhat less enthusiastic.

”Well, we lost. There’s nothing else to say. It’s hard to win with a backup quarterback. Y’all won, so congrats,” he said. Showing true sportsmanship, he leaned over to kiss Mitchell.

Scanning the crowd, still going wild, she said, ”This is typical Philly style, I’d expect nothing less.”

Staff writers Nate File, Giana Han, Michelle Myers, and Rob Tornoe contributed to this article.