43 aftershocks have followed Friday’s earthquake, but none of them were damaging

As the sun was re-emerging from the moon’s shadow on Monday afternoon, an aftershock shook the ground near the epicenter of Friday’s earthquake, but you probably didn’t feel the earth moving under your feet, nor did anyone else.

It was notable only in the fact that it was aftershock No. 43, by the U.S. Geological Survey’s count.

It registered a mere 1.6 on the “moment magnitude” scale , not even qualifying for the “weakly felt” magnitude 2 level in the USGS rating system. In fact, of the 43 post-quake tremors, only five registered as a 2 or better.

The biggest was a 3.8 around 6 p.m. Friday, which was felt in and around Philadelphia.

All the aftershocks were centered near the epicenter of the 4.8 “mainshock” quake, at Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County in north-central New Jersey, which occurred at 10:23 a.m. Friday.

“The aftershocks are expected, and nothing out of the ordinary,” said Alexandra Hatem, USGS research geologist at the Geologic Hazards Science Center, in Golden, Colo.

The most-recent aftershock was measured at 3:43 p.m. on Monday — about 20 minutes after the sun was 90% covered in shadow over Philly — and, no, it had nothing to do with the eclipse.

The moment magnitude system, which is similar to the Richter scale, is logarithmic, meaning that each number of the scale represents a 10-fold increase in the ground motion detected by a seismograph. A magnitude 5 quake would be 10 times as potent as a 4.

Aftershocks, which are “minor readjustments” along a fault line, always follow a mainshock, the USGS says. They can continue for weeks and even months.

The epicenter of Friday’s quake was believed to have been along an “inactive” fault line, according to USGS.

No injuries or structural damage was reported, but the tremors sent ripples of fright in Philadelphia and New York and from Maryland to New England.

USGS said it received more than 160,000 reports of tremors, which it said was a record.