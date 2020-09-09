A mild earthquake shook the area around Freehold in Monmouth County, New Jersey early Wednesday morning, according to the U.SS Geological Survey.
The 3.1 magnitude tremor occurred around 2:13 a.m. a little more than a mile from East Freehold. That level is classified as minor and is often felt by people and animals, but rarely causes significant damage. About 30,000 tremors in that range strike globally every year.
More than 6,000 people responded with those nearest the epicenter reporting the strongest tremor. But the earthquake was felt throughout much of the state, including South Jersey and Philadelphia. Residents of Maryland, New York, and Connecticut also reported feeling seismic activity.
USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders told NBC News that an earthquake in the region is “relatively uncommon.”
There are two previous recorded quakes with a magnitude 3.0 and larger within a 10-mile radius of the one in Freehold: A 3.1 earthquake in 1992 and a 3.5 earthquake in 1979, the news organization reported.
“It will take a few days or weeks before analysts can see if there’s a specific fault line at cause here,” Sanders said. He added that structural damage is possible but unlikely. Damages are more likely to be things falling off shelves.
Freehold is, of course, famous for being the hometown of Bruce Springsteen, who now lives not far away in Colts Neck.