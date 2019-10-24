At the end of October, most of Philadelphia knows Eastern State Penitentiary to be the place that hosts zombies and ghouls and various spooky figures.
Next week, though, it’ll be known for hosting Democratic presidential candidates. And the undead aren’t invited. (Whether it’s still spooky may depend on your political leanings.)
Several presidential candidates will appear Monday in Philadelphia at the former prison in the city’s Fairmount section for a forum about criminal justice reform, mass incarceration, and racist policing, taking turns talking with a room of about 100 people, all of whom were either formerly incarcerated or are family members of folks whose lives were shaped by the system.
The event isn’t open to the public, but the group holding the forum has organized watch parties across the country, including one in Philadelphia.
The town hall-style event was put together and will be moderated by Voters Organized to Educate, a national group led by formerly incarcerated people. It’s believed to be the first major conversation facilitated between presidential candidates and people impacted by mass incarceration.
So far though, just three candidates — Sen. Kamala Harris (D., California), Sen. Cory Booker (D., New Jersey), and billionaire Tom Steyer — have committed to attend the 1 p.m. event. It’s taking place three months before the Iowa Caucuses, and Pennsylvania is one of the later primary states.
That two of the three candidates coming are black isn’t lost on the organizers, who plan to lean heavily on issues of race.
“Senators Harris and Booker may have a stronger or deeper level of compassion and concern for those who have been impacted by mass incarceration because of their proximity to the African American community,” said Vivian Nixon, executive director of College & Community Fellowship, a nonprofit in New York.
Nixon and her co-organizers said when they were planning the event, they had discussed holding it in an operational prison so the candidates could get a better sense of the true impact. But security would have been a nightmare. So they went with the next best option: a former prison, Eastern State, that was once among the world’s most famous and is now committed to mass incarceration education.
But this time of year, the penitentiary isn’t known — at least to Philadelphians — for its historical tours or criminal justice system programming. It’s known for Terror Behind the Walls, the annual Halloween haunted house that the site turns into on fall evenings.
If you were hoping for Harris to be flanked by a zombie or Booker to be seated next to a gargoyle though, you’re going to be sorely disappointed.
Eastern State is closing for its daytime crowd, a move it rarely makes, although the moneymaking Terror Behind the Walls is always closed Monday. The candidates will be situated in the center surveillance hub, or the middle area of the penitentiary where all the cell blocks meet. And they won’t see any Halloween props, which are elsewhere on site, said Sean Kelley, senior vice president and director of interpretation at Eastern State.
They won’t even see the gargoyles that used to sit on the front of the building, which were for years the only Halloween prop visible to daytime visitors — coincidentally, this was the first year those guys weren’t put up. Eastern State has worked over the years to separate the daytime programming from Terror Behind the Walls, which runs September through November.
What the candidates will see is the museum’s Big Graph, a 16-foot tall exhibit situated on the prison baseball field that breaks down the massive growth of incarceration rates in the United States, how those rates compare to other countries, and the racial breakdown of the prison population.
The emphasis on these high rates of incarceration is in line with strategies Eastern State adopted in 2012 to not only show the history of the prison, but facilitate reflection on the U.S. judicial system.
Kelley said he’d hoped more candidates would attend, but the event’s existence shows a cultural shift.
“Five years ago, the very idea of a town hall organized by formerly incarcerated people and with a room of formerly incarcerated people would be a nonstarter,” he said.
Norris Henderson, founder of New Orleans-based nonprofit Voice of the Experienced, had a starker message: He’s a member of a voting bloc made up of millions of Americans who have some kind of criminal record, the majority of whom didn’t lose voting rights permanently.
“If you can’t show up for us in October 2019,” he said, “don’t look for us in November 2020.”