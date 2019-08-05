Two mass shootings 13 hours apart over the weekend left 29 people dead and more than 50 others wounded in El Paso,Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Here’s the latest of what we know.
- The shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Sunday in the city’s entertainment district and lasted less than a minute, officials said, before police who heard the gunfire killed the 24-year-old gunman.
- The nine dead included the gunman’s 22-year-old sister, identified as Megan Betts, 22. Six of those killed were black, three were white. The gunman, identified as Connor Betts, 24, of a Dayton suburb, was white. Officials said 27 people were wounded.
- Police say they do not know if Megan Butts was an intended target and that a motive was not yet clear. The siblings had gone together to Dayton’s Oregon District before separating.
- Officials say the gunman wore a mask and body armor and was armed with a .223-caliber high-capacity rifle with 100-round drum magazines.
- The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. Saturday (11:30 a.m. EDT) at a Walmart at a sprawling shopping district in the border city. The gunfire left 20 people dead, including a woman trying to protect her two month old son and six Mexican nationals, and 26 wounded.
- The suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius, a resident of a Dallas suburb 600 miles away, surrendered.
- Officials say an online screed linked to the suspect attacked immigrants and spoke of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”
- Federal officials said they are treating the shooting as hate crime and a domestic terrorism case. The local prosecutor said he would seek the death penalty.
- The gunman, who was dressed in dark clothing and wearing earmuff-style hearing protection, was armed with an AK-47-style assault rifle and extra magazines.
- Vigils were held Sunday night in Dayton and El Paso, as well as the Mexican city, Ciudad Juarez, across the border.
- President Donald Trump plans to address the nation at 10 a.m. On Sunday, he condemned the shootings, saying, “Hate has no place in our country and we’re going to take care of it.” In a series of tweets Monday morning he suggested legislation “marrying” background checks with immigration reform then sought to blame the news media for fostering anger in the coutry.
- Opponents of the president in the meantime cited his anti-immigrant rhetoric as inspiring violence by white nationalists, including mass shootings.
- The shootings renewed calls for federal gun control legislation, including having the U.S. Senate reconvene to take up background check legislation that has already been passed by the House of Representatives.