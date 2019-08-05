In a nation where mourning the most recent mass shooting has become routine, the weekend’s two massacres in El Paso and Dayton brought another potential moment of reckoning.
This time, the shootings come after a year of increased momentum for the gun-control movement and internal fracturing for the National Rifle Association. This time, there is a comprehensive package of bills proposed in Congress aimed at preventing gun violence, including a background-check bill and other legislation already passed by the House and waiting for votes in the Senate.
But this time, there is also a recognition that not one mass shooting, from Sandy Hook in 2012 to Dayton on Sunday, has created a true political tipping point.
“If you couldn’t act on legislation when 20 first graders were killed, if you couldn’t act when high school students … were killed, if you couldn’t act when church members praising their God were killed — if you couldn’t act then, … I don’t know how we’re going to act now,” said Camille Parkinson, 18, a recent graduate of Henderson High School in West Chester who campaigned for pro-gun control candidates in November.
On Monday morning, President Donald Trump condemned the killings, but did not propose gun-control legislation or mention the background-check bill.
He endorsed a single piece of legislation, the red flag law, which seeks to improve reporting of people whose families believe they may be a danger, and suggested that the death penalty be made mandatory for perpetrators of mass shootings. He had suggested in a pre-speech tweet that Congress consider background-check legislation along with an immigration package, but did not mention it in the speech.
After Trump’s speech Monday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) called for the Senate to come back into session “immediately” to pass a universal background check bill. Congress is out of session until after Labor Day, but many Democrats called for the Senate to reconvene.
“Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has called himself the ‘grim reaper’ and refuses to act on this bipartisan legislation," they said in a joint statement.
The background-check bill would require checks for all firearm purchases, including those done through private parties.
The House has passed four pieces of gun control legislation that the Senate could take up:
- to establish universal background checks
- to prohibit any firearms from being transferred to a buyer before the required background check has been completed, even if the background check takes extra time
- to provide funding for the Centers for Disease Control to study gun violence
- to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, which would restrict people with a misdemeanor conviction of domestic abuse or stalking from buying guns and provide for programs and funding to prevent domestic and dating violence
“The House has acted. Why doesn’t the majority in the Senate feel the same urgency?” tweeted Rep. Madeleine Dean (D., Pa.) on Saturday.
McConnell tweeted Sunday expressing prayers for the victims. “Two horrifying acts of violence in less than 24 hours. We stand with law enforcement as they continue working to keep Americans safe and bring justice,” he said.
Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) repeated a past refrain, saying Congress should pass the background check bill he proposed after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, which has been unsuccessful during the last seven years. He did endorse “expand[ing] background checks to all commercial firearm sales” and said “it’s time for Congress to act to help keep our communities safer.”
Toomey said he supports the red flag law, which is one of the only gun-control measures to be endorsed by the Republican party; Sen. Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) has proposed it.
Neither the House nor Senate have voted on a red flag bill.
In the last year and a half, the political momentum of the gun control movement has accelerated, largely propelled by outrage after the 2018 shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.
In November’s elections, more candidates embraced gun control; Democrats, gaining a majority in the House, prioritized gun legislation; and several states, like New Jersey, have passed their own stricter gun laws.
“Parkland actually was able to put gun violence greatly in the face of everybody,” said Serita Lewis, a Philadelphia anti-gun violence activist who has worked with local youth on the issue. “Has anything really happened in the past year and a half that really is making change? No. We’re seeing even more shootings happening now.”
Parkinson, who was at her high school graduation party when the news of the El Paso shooting broke, said she is “very ready” to vote in her first presidential election 2020, listing background checks and an assault-weapons ban as her top gun-control priorities.
“I’m still just as fearful as when Parkland happened — as when Sandy Hook happened and I was in middle school — and now I’m graduating high school and I feel like the fear just keeps growing and growing and growing,” Parkinson said.
“My grandma always goes to Wal-mart, and now she’s fearful to go to Wal-mart herself because you never know when and where it could happen.”
This story will be updated.