President Donald Trump condemned white nationalism and racism and vowed to act “with urgent resolve” in an address to the nation Monday morning, following two deadly shootings over the weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that claimed the lives of 29 people.
“These barbaric slaughters are an assault on our communities, an attack on our nature, and a crime against all of humanity,” Trump said from the Oval Office.
Trump outlined several broad ideas to prevent future mass shootings, including preventing individuals deemed a risk to society from having access to firearms and confiscating weapons “through due process." He also called on the Department of Justice to work with social media companies "to develop tools that can detect mass shooters before they strike.”
Trump also called for legislation to better identify “mentally disturbed individuals” who may commit acts of violence and suggested that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders should face the death penalty “quickly, decisively, and without years of needless delay.”
The roughly nine-minute speech was a shift in tone from remarks the president previously made on Twitter, where he lashed out against the media and claimed that news coverage has “contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years.”
Trump also wrote on Twitter that we can’t let those killed “die in vain” and called for Republicans and Democrats to come together to pass legislation to strengthen background checks on gun purchases. Some
The Democrat-led House passed two gun-control bills back in February that would give the FBI more time to conduct background checks and extend the time sellers have to wait before completing a gun sale. The Republican-controlled Senate has yet to take up either piece of legislation.
Following the shooting in El Paso, where an online screed linked to the suspected shooter attacked immigrants and spoke of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas," Democratic presidential candidates were quick to point to Trump’s divisive rhetoric about race and immigration. A three-month-old clip of Trump laughing at the idea that migrants should be shot to prevent them from entering the country quickly went viral over the weekend.
“That’s only in the Panhandle you can get away with that statement,” Trump joked after a supporter yelled “shoot ‘em!” during the rally in at Panama City Beach, Fla., in May.
On Saturday morning prior to the shooting in El Paso, Trump once again re-tweeted far-right activist Katie Hopkins, who among other things has referred to migrants as “cockroaches” and called for a “final solution” for Muslims. Hopkins was a former contestant on the U.K. version of Trump’s reality television show The Apprentice.
“You don’t have to use a lot of imagination to connect the dots here,” Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., said Sunday on CNN. “It is very clear that this kind of is being legitimized from on high. And if that were not true, the president would be acting and speaking very, very differently than what he’s doing right now.”
Several Trump aides also appeared on television Sunday morning, defending the president’s rhetoric and claiming the only individuals who deserved blame were the gunmen themselves.
“I blame the people who pulled the trigger," acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said on NBC’s Meet the Press.