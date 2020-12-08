Kraft met Allison Heinrich in August 2019, when she came to the warehouse for a test ride. Allison, now 11, was born with type 3 SMA, considered the least severe form of the genetic disease. Unlike type 1 and type 2, type 3 doesn’t usually shorten life expectancy or impact, until later in life, the ability to breathe. But severity varies, and most people with SMA struggle with walking long distances, using stairs, and balancing. Many also cope with their muscles giving out, leading to sudden falls that can cause serious injuries. And all who have SMA get weaker over time.