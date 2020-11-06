On the curves: The MSport package ($5,000) and Dynamic Handling Package ($1,400) combine to return the X3 to the days of joy that I recall from the early 2010s, when the midsize SUV was a little smaller and easier to handle. It felt a little bulky in its 2018 incarnation, but this 2020 model felt crisp and direct. I spent far too much time frightening the Lovely Mrs. Passenger Seat on country roads, getting a feel for the curves. (Not only is she suffering with me at home all day during quarantine, but then I drag her along on tests to tell her her opin— I mean, to get her opinion.)