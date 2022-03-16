A Philadelphia native and former football player for the University of Georgia has been named a suspect and arrested in his hometown Wednesday morning for the March 2021 killing of Georgia resident Elijah Wood.

Wood was working as a clerk at a Watkinsville gas station when he was fatally shot.

Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said Philadelphia Police arrested Akhil Crumpton in connection to the case Monday.

“We all know this arrest will not bring Elijah back, but we hope his family, friends, and this community can now begin the healing process,” said Sheriff James A. Hale Jr., who worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the FBI and Philadelphia Police.

Hale said his office learned a shell casing from Wood’s killing matched a shell casing from a crime scene in Philadelphia in a national ballistic database last month.

Philadelphia police told Hale they suspected Crumpton was the shooter in their case and Georgia investigators went on to link Crumpton’s connections in the region.

Crumpton played football at UGA during 2017 and 2018 as a wide receiver. He remained a student at the university until 2021, according to authorities. Before playing for UGA, Crumpton was an All-State and All-Catholic wide receiver while playing for West Catholic High School in Philadelphia. He would play football at Lose Angeles Valley College before transferring to UGA.

Wood’s murder shook the county of close to 42,000 people as police couldn’t find a motive. Woods was working at a RaceTrac gas station when a man wearing a black face mask that only showed his eyes walked in shortly after 1 am holding a pistol. Nothing was taken from the store.