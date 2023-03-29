Pennsylvania and New Jersey received beef recalled due to E. coli contamination

Federal authorities recalled more than 3,000 pounds of boneless beef chuck Friday after inspectors found E. coli in a sample of the meat.

The meat came from a Kansas company, Elkhorn Valley Packing, and is sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, as well as Maryland, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, and Indiana, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported. Buyers included distributors, restaurants, hotels, institutions, and retail businesses. The agency hasn’t received reports of illnesses caused by contaminated meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service identified the bacteria, Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, through routine inspection of ground beef that came from the affected chuck.

The bacteria can cause vomiting and diarrhea, sometimes bloody, as quickly as two days after it’s eaten, and as long as eight days later. Illness usually passes in a week with lots of water and supportive care, but in rare cases people develop a type of kidney failure. That condition, marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urination, most commonly affects young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Anyone who develops the kidney condition, hemolytic uremic syndrome, should see a doctor immediately.

The 3,436 pounds of meat subject to the recall was packaged Feb. 16 and shipped as “Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS.” The meat is labeled with the establishment number, “EST. M-19549.″

Anyone with questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.