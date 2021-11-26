Philadelphia police have identified the city’s 500th homicide victim who was fatally shot the day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Eloise Harmon, a 55-year-old Black woman living in South Philadelphia’s 600 block of Jackson Street, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest on the 2200 block of South Seventh Street. Harmon was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 5:19 p.m.

Police did not immediately offer more details about the circumstances that led to the shooting but said no arrests were made and no weapon was recovered at the scene.

The only other year on record in which the city reported 500 homicides is 1990, during the height of the crack-cocaine epidemic. The city, only narrowly avoided the grim milestone in 2020 as it ended the year with 499 homicides.

Harmon’s death is a further reminder of how homicides disproportionately affect Black and brown communities and how women are increasingly caught in the crossfire.

In a statement released the night of Harmon’s death, Mayor Jim Kenney reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing the homicides in the city largely driven by shootings.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to prevent and reduce gun violence, including investing as much as we can back into our communities in proven programs that prevent violence,” said Kenney.

With City Council, the Kenney administration budgeted $22 million in grants that will go to local organizations deploying antiviolence initiatives in neighborhoods hardest hit. Already, said Kenney, the city has distributed $6.5 million of those grants.

Still, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said a significant portion of antiviolence spending won’t be as impactful without a more coordinated approach to addressing the issue of violence.

In a statement Wednesday, Gauthier said all city agencies should be collaborating to help the most impacted by violence resources in hand, “this includes addressing trauma, blight, short dumping, street lights, street outreach and mediation, workforce development and more, working hand-in-hand with effective policing and enforcement.”