A pregnant woman and the child she was carrying were killed Saturday night in a shooting in Philadelphia’s Crescentville section, police said.

The 32-year-old woman, who was seven months pregnant, was shot in the head and stomach around 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street, police said.

She was pronounced dead at Einstein Medical Center at 9:06 p.m., and the child at 9:15 p.m., according to police, who released no other details.

An investigation continued late Saturday night and no arrests were reported.