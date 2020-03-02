“A stocky, caustic, debonair war vet and St. Joseph alumnus who had grown up in a mysterious district of South Philadelphia, where Irish-Catholic Republicans not only lived but apparently flourished, Mullen was an expert in Augustan literature. ... He knew everything there was to know about Jonathan Swift, Alexander Pope, John Dryden, Samuel Johnson, and all the other acid-tongued misanthropes that thrived in the early 1700s. None of them tolerated fools gladly, and he didn’t have much time for fools himself,” Queenan wrote.