Family remembers Ernest Harmon-Tague, 9-year-old who drowned in Tacony Creek

Balloons filled the skies above Frankford on Saturday as dozens of family and friends gathered to memorialize Ernest Harmon-Tague, a 9-year-old boy who drowned in Tacony Creek last Sunday.

The balloon release marked the end of a painful and grief-stricken week for Ernest’s family, including two older siblings, who are now left with just memories of a child who was by all accounts warm, energetic, and loving.

Robin Harmon, Ernest’s mother, spoke to the attendees, many of them neighborhood kids, who milled on the block outside the family’s home for more than two hours on Saturday, bringing food, candles, flowers, and bundles of red and green balloons to her front porch.

“I appreciate everyone coming out for my son,” Harmon told the crowd. “He was a sweetheart. He was an angel, and he’s still an angel,” she added, before the crowd released the balloons to cries of “We love you, Ernest.”

The event was also marred by uncertainty around Harmon-Tague’s death, as police are still investigating how he ended up in the creek and the medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death.

Harmon said that her son, who everyone called Ernie, had left the house to go around the corner on Sunday, and was supposed to return quickly. About an hour after he left, two boys who had been with him at the creek came running to her house and told her that Ernest had drowned in the creek, prompting her to call 911.

Jesse Moye, Ernest’s stepfather, said that Ernest never went to the creek, which was far, and normally played basketball at the recreation center down the street from their house. Ernest did not know how to swim.

Ernest was found by medics shortly after 6 p.m. last Sunday, and taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said police are still investigating how Ernest ended up in the water. He was with a group of other children near the creek that afternoon, Vanore said, but it’s not clear whether he fell, jumped, or was pushed into the water.

The investigation is active, he said, and detectives are still working, alongside school officials, to identify and locate the children who were there.

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Health told the Inquirer on Friday that the official cause of death was still pending.

“Ernie was the life of everything”

Harmon described her son as deeply loving. She recalled that every few weeks, he would use his allowance to go buy her flowers at the corner store in their neighborhood.

Ernest dreamed of growing up to be a professional football player, either playing wide receiver or running back. And he already knew what he was going to do with the money from his first contract — a big house for himself, and a Ferrari for his mother.

“He’d say ‘The house is mine but the car is yours’” Harmon remembered.

After years of playing with his friends, Ernest had recently started practices with a local football team and was planning to play his first game on June 24th, after school let out for the year.

Outside of school, Ernest was most often at Mantle of Glory, the church on the same block as his house, where Harmon says he attended services upwards of five days a week, often by himself.

Sister Lizasuain DeJesus, who taught Ernest every Tuesday night and led the crowd in a prayer before the balloon release, said that he was “humble, funny, and a quick learner” in the classroom. Ernest often went to the church’s Spanish language services, and was in the process of learning the language, his third.

Ernest’s first language was American Sign Language, which he learned as a baby to communicate with his grandmother, who is hearing impaired and often took care of him.

DeJesus, whose daughter, Iriana, was murdered in 2000 at 5 years old, said that when she heard the news of Ernest’s death, she had to drop everything and go see the family, understanding the pain they are feeling.

“I couldn’t do anything else, I came straight over here and held [Robin]”, she said. At the balloon launch, DeJesus wore a shirt she had made with a photo of Ernest, as well as photos of chicken pastelillos, his favorite snack.

She also gifted Harmon a custom-made pillow, emblazoned with a photo of Ernest and the words “You are always in my heart.” The two mothers then held each other and cried.

Gianni McDonald, who is friends with Ernest’s older sister, Keariah, started a GoFundMe on Tuesday to raise money for Ernest’s funeral and burial costs. As of Saturday afternoon, McDonald has raised $1,790 of her $10,000 goal.

At the event, attendees passed around videos of Ernest racing Go Karts with his older brother, eating chicken nuggets at a bowling alley with his friends, and praying before his evening classes at church. In every one of them, his face was filled with a bright and brilliant smile. Neighbors remembered how he knew the name of everyone on his block, no matter their age, even if they didn’t know his.

Moye, Ernest’s stepfather, said that it had been difficult to even think about the loss, and teared up several times throughout the afternoon. He described how Ernest would always wait up for him to get home from work, often after midnight, so that they could play fight and spend time together before his stepson went to bed.

“He was one of the brightest kids... he was an outstanding student,“ Moye said. “Ernie was the life of everything.”

Ellie Rushing contributed reporting.