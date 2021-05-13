Philadelphia’s eviction moratorium has been extended until the end of June.

In an order issued Thursday, Philadelphia Municipal Court President Judge Patrick F. Dugan extended the ban on evictions and lockouts through June 30.

The moratorium, which has been extended several times during the pandemic, had been set to expire on Monday.

Dugan’s order said the court would resume considering cases on June 30 but noted that it “will depend on conditions at the time … in terms of the global pandemic.” Philadelphia is set to lift all of its coronavirus restrictions on businesses and events, with the exception of the mask mandate, on June 11 — which officials and business leaders hope will jump-start the city’s economic recovery.

» READ MORE: Philly unveils reopening plans after 14 months of coronavirus shutdowns

All evictions must go through a court process, meaning that even once the moratorium is lifted, there will likely be a long backlog of cases preventing immediate lockouts.

The Philadelphia court order protects renters in the city. Some other cities and states have had similar bans throughout the pandemic, but Pennsylvania does not have its own moratorium. A nationwide moratorium on evictions, enacted by the Centers for Disease Control, is being disputed in court. A federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the CDC had exceeded its authority. But the hold on evictions remains in place while that ruling is under appeal.