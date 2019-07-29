The morning after a man was fatally shot and five others were injured by gunfire in front of an Elmwood home Sunday night, the block was eerily quiet but for the hum of TV news vans, the running motor of a parked police car, and a man with a shovel digging up weeds and grass growing through cracks in the gutter.
“Seeing bodies in the front lawn is not cool,” said the man with the shovel, Ivan Escobar, 55, who described himself as the unofficial block captain. “I’m from Florida and I was raised in Puerto Rico. You see all kinds of s—. But not like that. Hell, no.”
The victims, whom he knew by sight but not by name, were attacked by one gunman on Sunday night, he believes. “I heard, ‘Boom, boom, boom, boom. Then, boomboomboom. It sounded like one gun,” Escobar said.
It was the second mass shooting in six weeks in the small section of Southwest Philadelphia. On June 17, Father’s Day, six people were shot at a graduation celebration at Finnegan Playground, just a few blocks from the site of Sunday’s shooting.
On July 13, seven people were wounded in a third mass shooting at a playground, about five miles away in Overbrook.
The man who was killed Sunday was identified by a police source as Ezra Weah, 21, of Southwest Philadelphia. Sources said he and the other victims were making a music video when attacked. According to social media posts, Weah’s rap name was Bank Roll Gambino.
A young woman who said the victim who died was her brother stood Monday morning on the porch of a home in the 2600 block of Carroll Street with another woman gazing down on the street where the carnage unfolded.
“We was just sitting outside. We left and came back and there were 50 cops outside,” said the woman, who declined to give her name. “I don’t know anything about this situation. He just was a rapper, that’s all.”
As she and the other woman walked away they began surveying the blood spots on Carroll Street. “Gambino’s blood’s on the street,” she said.
After the shooting stopped, Escobar said, he ran outside and used his cellphone to call 911. “After I called I see bodies on the steps, people running around. We put one of the guys who got shot in the head in a police car, and the other guy who got shot in the head in another car.”
He and others eventually carried the second victim shot in the head to an arriving ambulance, he said.
In addition to Weah, police at the crime scene Sunday night said, three men were listed in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center: a 22-year-old shot in the right leg and chest, another 22-year-old shot in the neck and back, and a 23-year-old shot in the head. Listed in stable conditon at the same hospital were a 24-year-old man shot in the left leg and a 22-year-old man shot in a finger.
No arrests had been announced as of 2 p.m. Monday.
Sunday’s mass shooting came just four days after City Council President Darrell L. Clarke and other elected officials called for a new state law to ban guns from city parks and recreation centers. They cited the Overbrook shooting and the earlier Elmwood shooting as evidence that such a law was needed.
In January 2018 Weah was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail and five years of reporting probation for a 2016 burglary charge. Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Mia Roberts Perez also ordered him to pay $400 in restitution. In June 2017, Weah pleaded guilty in Delaware County to fleeing police, resisting arrest, auto theft, and drug possession. He was sentenced to six to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation.