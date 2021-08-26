The cold case of the so-called “Fairmount Park rapist,” who has eluded capture for nearly two decades and whose DNA and other evidence linked him to sexual assaults of four women — one of whom he killed — between 2003 and 2007, will be the subject of an afternoon news conference Thursday at the Philadelphia Police Department’s Special Victims Unit office.

Capt. Mark Burgmann and the department’s Forensic Lab Manager Ryan Gallagher are scheduled to brief reporters at 2 p.m. on developments in a case that has left law enforcement baffled in its efforts to catch the rapist and women fearful of exercising alone in Fairmount Park, where the attacks occurred.

The assailant first struck on April, 30, 2003, when police say he raped a woman at knifepoint at Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road.

In the second attack, on July 13, 2003, at 3500 Conshohocken Avenue, police say he raped and strangled Rebecca Park, 30, a fourth-year medical student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

She was last seen alive earlier that day and had told her boyfriend she was going for a jog. She usually ran on a trail through woods near her home on Lankenau Avenue in the River Park section of the city, The Inquirer reported at the time.

Four days after she disappeared, her battered body was found in a shallow grave covered with leaves about 30 feet from a trail near Conshohocken Avenue. Park was found clothed in only a sports bra and running shoes, police said.

On Oct. 25, 2003, the attacker attempted a sexual assault of a third woman at knifepoint on West River Drive near Falls Bridge, but the 37-year-old jogger fought him off, suffering stab wounds to her neck, chest and hand in the struggle, police said.

Nearly four years passed before he struck again, on Aug. 11, 2007, when police said he grabbed a 29-year-old woman from behind and dragged her into bushes, where he raped and robbed her at Frankford and Solly Avenues in Pennypack Park, about 8 miles from the three earlier attacks.

Each of the women were jogging or walking alone in secluded areas when they were attacked, police said.

The women described the man who assaulted them as about 25 years old and of medium height. They said he was muscular and dark-complected, with a short jaw line, a goatee, with bushy eyebrows.