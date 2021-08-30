For the second time in 10 days, a domestic-disturbance call to police in suburban Bucks County has ended with a man shot dead by officers.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said Sunday it is investigating the shooting death of a man in a Falls Township home after police were called to respond to a domestic conflict.

Just after noon, police were dispatched to the home in the 400 block of Federal Lane.

The DA’s Office did not identify the dead man, or describe the domestic disturbance and other events leading to his death in detail, other than to say it is “investigating an officer-involved shooting.”

The death is the latest reminder in the area of how disputes at home can turn lethal.

On Aug. 20, a Philadelphia man was shot dead by city police after fleeing from a domestic dispute at the Racquet Club Apartments in Middletown Township, Bucks County.

Police say that man, Terrance Bey, had shot a “Good Samaritan” who had sheltered Bey’s girlfriend when he threatened her with violence.

Bey fled and led police on a highway chase before he crashed. He fired a handgun at a pursuing officer, who responded by shooting Bey in the head. The Good Samaritan was expected to recover.

