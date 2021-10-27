A federal lawsuit filed by the family of an 8-year-old girl killed by police in Sharon Hill incorrectly identified one of the officers involved in the shooting, sources said Wednesday.

The suit erred in saying John Scanlan III was firing into a crowd after responding to a reported shooting on the night Fanta Bility was struck by gunfire, according to law enforcement sources. They said Scanlan was at the scene of the shooting, but only to help render first aid to the girl after she was shot.

Bruce L. Castor, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the child’s family, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The suit also erred in naming Joseph J. Kelly as the borough’s police chief. He retired in 2008 and was replaced by Chief Richard Herron.

In the lawsuit, Castor said the officers were “deliberately indifferent and reckless” in firing into a crowd after responding to a reported shooting, and it said the borough and its police chief had given the officers “tacit approval” to behave in that manner.

Fanta was struck by gunfire as she and her family were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer has said three officers fired at a car after responding to reports of a shooting about a block away, killing Fanta and injuring four others, including her older sister, Mawatta.

Investigators said the gunfire that drew police to the scene stemmed from an argument among a group of young men on the 900 block of Coates Street, one block west of the football stadium.

An attorney for the officers and the borough, Robert DiDomenicis, declined to comment Wednesday.

The shooting is under investigation by a grand jury.