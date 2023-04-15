New age restrictions set to begin at Fashion District, according to reports

The Fashion District in Center City will require minors who want to enter the mall to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult after 2 p.m. starting Monday, according to news reports.

The management of the Fashion District said last week that it would implement age restrictions in response to problems caused by teens converging on the mall after school and during spring break.

6ABC and NBC10 reported that anyone who appears to be under age 18 may be approached by mall security or law enforcement and asked to provide proof of their age.

Visitors who are under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 23 year old, according to the reports. Employees at the mall who are under 18 will be able to enter as long they show proof they work there.

The new rules will be enforced until further notice.