Man fatally shot on Broad Street Line platform in Center City

A man was fatally shot on the northbound Walnut-Locust platform of the Broad Street Line Saturday afternoon, according to a SEPTA spokesperson.

No one else was hurt in the incident, said SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch.

The shooting appeared to be result of a physical altercation between two men shortly after 2:30 p.m., said Busch. Although authorities were still gathering details as of Saturday evening, Busch said the altercation escalated when one man took out a gun and shot the other.

Busch said SEPTA police took the suspected shooter into custody and a weapon was recovered. No additional suspects were immediately being sought, Busch said.

According to Philadelphia police, the victim was shot multiple times in the left thigh and transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m.

Busch said the Broad Street Line southbound was busier than on a typical Saturday as SEPTA because of extra service offered for the Phillies game. It wasn’t immediately clear how busy the northbound Walnut-Locust stop was at the time of the shooting.

Police are working to identify the victim and have not yet released the name of the suspected shooter.

Last week two people were hospitalized in stable condition after being shot inside Snyder Station on the Broad Street Line.