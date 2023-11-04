One man was killed in a crash on I-95 in Upper Chichester, Delaware County

A 36-year-old man, whose vehicle had been disabled in an earlier accident, was killed Saturday morning when his car was struck by another vehicle on I-95 in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The fatal crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. on northbound I-95, less than a mile from the Delaware border, state police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 58-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck the disabled car was taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center for treatment of what were believed to be minor injuries, state police said.

The names of the drivers were not released.