One person died and others jumped from a second-floor window to escape a fire that broke out Saturday morning in an apartment building in the Eastwick section of Southwest Philadelphia.

Around 7:10 a.m., firefighters found a two-story apartment building in the 8500 block of Lindbergh Boulevard engulfed in flames. Heavy fire was coming from the first floor and heavy smoke from the second. One occupant on the first floor was found dead.

Police said the deceased was a 27-year-old man but did not identify him.

Two people jumped from the second floor and were taken to the hospital, fire officials said.

Preliminary information indicates at least two units were damaged and at least eight people have been displaced. The Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.

About 60 members of the Fire Department responded and the blaze was under control in about 40 minutes.