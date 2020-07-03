Police are investigating the shooting death early Friday morning of a 30-year-old man in North Philadelphia.
The shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at 23rd Street and Montgomery Avenue, police said
The victim, who was found lying on the road next to a city rental bike, had multiple gunshot wounds in his chest and was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital,. A bag with a handgun inside was found under the bike.
Two suspects wearing all black were seen fleeing the scene, police said. No weapon was recovered and no arrests have been made.