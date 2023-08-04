FBI agent shoots person in Nicetown-Tioga while serving a warrant

An FBI agent in Philadelphia shot a person Friday morning in the city’s Nicetown-Tioga section, a bureau spokesperson said.

The incident occurred as agents attempted to serve an arrest and search warrant at a home near the intersection of 17th and West Venango Streets. The wounded individual was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details — including what led up to the shooting, the identity of the agent, the name, age or gender of the person who was shot, or that person’s condition.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” bureau spokesperson Carrie Adamowski said in a statement. “In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.