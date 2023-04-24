FDR Park floods during construction of project designed to prevent flooding

Parts of FDR Park in South Philadelphia flooded over the weekend with Delaware River water, and remain inundated Monday, as a contractor carried out a plan for the park that is, ironically, designed to mitigate flooding.

The creation of a 33-acre wetland at the park’s western end, known as “the meadows,” is part of a multiyear, $250 million plan to transform the 348-acre South Philly park designed in 1914 by the famed Olmsted Brothers.

As part of the wetland project, Parks and Recreation and the Fairmount Park Conservancy are trying to restore some of the natural drainage in the park through a $30 million effort funded by the Philadelphia International Airport. The project is a way for the airport to compensate for any wetlands and waterways affected by its air cargo facilities expansion.

Residents said they began noticing flooding Saturday day, prior to rains that moved in overnight.

The flooding caused concern for wildlife.

“As a result of the flooded conditions within the park, many fish were seen swimming into the shallow areas of the bank and grass that was flooded,” said Michael Parker, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Parker said a waterways conservation officer was on the scene to assess the impact on aquatic life and placing some fish in deeper water. However, Parker said it was too early to tell how many fish, or other aquatic life, might have been affected.

A person answering the phone at A.P. Construction, Inc., the contractor on the project, deferred comments to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) officials.

Heather Redfern, a spokeswoman for PHL, could not be reached immediately for comment.

The plan to remake FDR has been controversial. About 400 people attended a meeting last year, many of them in opposition.

Part of the objection centered on the creation of the wetland on what used to be a golf course. The course had been closed and reverted back to a semi-wild state during the pandemic, creating what residents affectionally call “the meadows.” Thirty-three acres of the former golf course would be used to create the wetland and a hill that would mitigate the park’s constant flooding. Additional space would be used for 12 multipurpose athletic fields and four fields dedicated to baseball and softball. Some of the fields would be used for soccer and are expected to be used as FIFA practice pitches when the 2026 Wold Cup comes to Philadelphia.

Residents formed a group called Save the Meadows to fight the transformation, though other residents embrace the idea of more athletic fields.

Rich Garella, a member of Save the Meadows, was outraged at the flooding, which he described as similar to what happens after a tropical storm. Members of Save the Meadows began noting flooding by Saturday morning.

”So it’s a totally different thing from normal flooding from a storm,” Garella said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.