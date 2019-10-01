Three Chinese nationals and a former Montgomery County deputy sheriff have been charged with running an internet-based, mail-order fentanyl delivery service that has been linked to five deaths over the last three years, federal and local prosecutors announced Tuesday.
According to court filings, the Chinese distributors took orders from across the globe on websites based in their country, then sent their illicit product to a U-Haul storage facility in Philadelphia rented by David Landis, who worked for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office until 2014.
Landis, of East Norriton, accepted the crates — innocuously labeled as “hair tonic,” “gift,” “cable” and “electronic products” — then shipped the contraband through the U.S. mail to customers in 21 states as well as Canada, Chile, Senegal and Spain, prosecutors said.
In all, investigators believe the conspirators mailed more than 2,900 packages filled with synthetic opioids and Xanax between 2016 and 2017. Five customers linked to their operation from Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio and Illinois died of overdoses within days of receiving their orders, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said.
The Chinese nationals charged Tuesday include Deyao Chen, Guichun Chen and Liangtu Pan. McSwain’s said there homeland security investigators have reached out to China about extraditing the men but added that prospects that they will ever willingly face prosecution in the U.S. remain dim.
“Let’s be honest about what China is,” the U.S. attorney said at a Tuesday morning news conference. “The People’s Republic of China is an oxymoron, if I ever heard one. It’s not a republic. It’s not for the people. It’s a dictatorship. We’re not expecting them to extradite these people into our hands, but there are good reasons to indict these people and educate the people.”
Landis last November pleaded guilty to 63 criminal counts including conspiracy, drug possession and distribution and maintaining a drug premises, but the details of his case have been kept under court seal while investigators pursued his suppliers.
