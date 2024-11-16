Eight taken to hospitals after early morning fire in Langhorne

Eight people were taken to hospitals early Saturday morning after a devastating fire at a duplex in Langhorne.

Two people were airlifted from the scene in the 100 block of West Richardson Avenue. Four remained hospitalized Saturday afternoon, according to the Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company.

Advertisement

Units from both LMFC stations, as well as Parkland Fire Company and Penndel Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, Station 8, were dispatched at 5 a.m., met by heavy fire and reports that people were inside the building. A second alarm was struck and then a third.

At least one resident, unconscious, was rescued from inside the building by fire crews, officials said.

“The initial crews took a pretty substantial beating trying to make those rescues,” Fire Chief Frank Farry told NBC10. “They did their job and got everybody out.”

The Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad coordinated the transportation of all eight residents.

Information on their injuries was not provided. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The fire is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police and Middletown Fire and Emergency Services. The Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company asked on its Facebook page that anyone with information about the fire get in contact.