8-year-old boy in critical condition following fire in Frankford

A fire in the city’s Frankford neighborhood injured four people, including two young children, early Tuesday morning.

Philadelphia Fire Department crews responded to the scene on the 4300 block of Griscom Street at about 1:40 a.m., arriving to find a rowhouse completely engulfed in flames, officials said. The blaze was placed under control at about 2:15 a.m.

An 8-year-old boy was injured, and first responders transported him to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man was also in critical condition at Temple University Hospital as a result of the blaze.

Two other victims — a 7-month-old boy and a 25-year-old woman — were also taken to St. Christopher’s, where they were in stable condition, officials said.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.