Depending on the situation, you might not need to choose beauty over safety. Most commercial developments and large residential projects have built-in fire-suppression systems, including sprinklers along with special doors and walls to help keep fires from spreading from unit to unit. Stairways and hallways are designed to allow the people inside to escape as quickly as possible. Each building and each city may have different requirements, so ask your building manager. Maybe, with your yoga studio, you get to see the beautiful wood ceiling because it has a door that goes directly to the outside at ground level, or easy access to another emergency exit. Smaller buildings may have fewer exit and fire-resistance requirements, but it’s hard to know for sure without more information.