Five men were shot late Tuesday night in the city’s Logan section, according to police, continuing a violent September in Philadelphia.
Police said the incident occurred around 11:39 p.m. on the 4500 block of North 19th Street, when a man wearing a red jacket began firing at people on the street. Authorities did not identify the suspect and said he had not been arrested. They also did not disclose a motive, saying only that the investigation was ongoing.
The victims were between the ages of 31 and 53, police said. One was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the stomach. The others were hospitalized at either Temple or Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition, police said.
The shooting was the latest multi-victim incident in the city in the past several days. Over the weekend, police reported two separate quadruple shootings.
Through Monday, police statistics say, 216 people had been shot in the city in September, the fourth consecutive month in which Philadelphia had recorded at least 200 shooting victims. Before July, the city had never seen a month with 200 shooting victims in at least 13 years.
There have been six days in September in which at least 10 people were shot, according to police statistics, including Friday, when 15 people were shot.
In all, 1,569 people have been shot in the city this year, more than the annual total for any year since 2007, when the city recorded 1,597 victims.
