Five people were shot and a sixth person was stabbed during a barrage of crimes across Philadelphia on Sunday, according to police.
The violence occurred over a three-hour span in neighborhoods that included Frankford, Nicetown, and Southwest Philadelphia. Each of the victims was reported in stable condition, police said. Authorities did not identify any of the victims, or announce the arrest of any suspects.
Gun violence has continued to plague Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration has told residents to stay at home. Through Saturday, 492 people had been shot in the city this year, according to police statistics — an average of nearly four a day.
Police gave the following details about Sunday’s violence:
At 3:14 p.m., a 29-year-old man was stabbed in the right arm at the intersection of Kensington and Torresdale Avenues in Frankford. He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.
Two men — ages 31 and 32 — were shot on the 1900 block of West Wingohocking Street in Nicetown at 4:25 p.m. Both were hospitalized.
A 38-year-old man was shot in the right biceps at 5:33 p.m. on the 2400 block of North Gratz Street. He was taken to Temple University Hospital.
At 5:59 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach on the 6100 block of Lindberg Boulevard and was in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
And a 31-year-old man was shot in the arm at the intersection of Pratt and Saul Streets in Frankford at 6:27 p.m. He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital.