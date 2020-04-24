A fistfight on Cecil B. Moore Avenue settled with a handgun. A robbery-turned shootout on Front Street that wounds a woman waiting for a SEPTA bus. A Frankford gas station clerk who shoots himself in the stomach while looking for a prowler by the air pumps. A Hartranft woman who shoots her niece’s abusive boyfriend. A block-long blood trail in Germantown that ends with a collapsed man in a Sunoco parking lot. A 29-year-old man with a bullet in his head on a Strawberry Mansion street corner and a handgun in his waistband that he didn’t have time to reach for. The shouts of a man shot in the early morning hours on a deserted North Philly street corner: “I got hit. I just got shot.”