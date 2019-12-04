Gusty winds before the Nov. 17 football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots made a ceremonial American flag look more like a hot air balloon than a national banner. Military personnel, who had stretched the oversize flag across Lincoln Financial Field for the singing of The National Anthem, were not the only ones challenged by the
weekend’s winter blast, which saw temperatures in the 30s. The weather may have had a chilling effect on the Eagles: The team lost to the Patriots 17-10, as the Bird’s offense went scoreless in the second half after leading the game before halftime.