A flood watch is up for the Philly region Sunday with yet-another round of downpours due

The entire Philadelphia region is under a flash flood watch Sunday, after yet another day of lottery-ball thunderstorms that set off flooding in parts of the city and its neighboring Pennsylvania counties on Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned that 1 to 3 inches of rain could fall region-wide Sunday, with isolated areas experiencing perhaps 3 to 5 inches from “training” thunderstorms — those are the ones that essentially get stuck in place.

Particularly vulnerable will be portions of Chester County, said Matt Brudy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

“It will not take much to flood them,” he said. The risk, he said, “is going to be exacerbated because we’ve seen so much flooding the last couple of days.”

Flooding that shut down lanes of Route 202 south of Route 30 was developed Saturday afternoon, and in areas that included West Chester, Downingtown, Paoli, West Goshen, Malvern, and Exton. As much as 2.5 inches of rain was observed in those places, the weather service said. Plus, West Chester had a soaking on Friday.

Street flooding also was reported Saturday in Upper Providence, Delaware County, where up to 3 inches had fallen, heavy rains caused a lane restriction on the Schuyllkill Expressway near Gladwyne.

In Philly, flooding occurred on parts of I-95 and at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Spring Garden Street.

Expect more of this around the region Sunday, the weather service said, especially northwest of I-95, although June storms are notoriously capricious and it isn’t possible to say precisely which areas will be targeted.

Forecasters said that a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to form across central and eastern Pennsylvania and by early Sunday afternoon, and then ooze eastward into the evening.

Shower might linger into Monday, but sun, along with some July heat, are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

Anyone missing the drought talk?