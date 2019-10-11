Floodwaters generated by a sprawling and ponderously moving offshore storm has swamped several roads at the Jersey Shore, with additional flooding expected Friday morning and evening, the National Weather Service said.
The agency posted a coastal flood warning effective through 1 a.m. Saturday, and flood advisory along the Delaware River from 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, “but that looks minor compared to what’s going on at the Shore,” said Jonathan O’Brien, a weather service meteorologist in the Mount Holly office.
Incongruously, Thursday turned out to be a generally decent day generous with sunshine across the region, even at the Shore. Not a drop of rain was measured in Atlantic City.
But the storm, which was well offshore, stirred up persistently brisk winds — gusting past 30 mph at times and building swells over a two-day period.
As a result, widspread flooding occurred on Thursday.
The weather service reported that Route 9 in Absecon became virtually impassable. Other flooded roads included Berks and Susquehanna Avenues in Wildwood, and Route 40 in Egg Harbor Township.
While winds inland were lighter, the Delaware River waters were being affected “because the storm offshore has such a large circulation and it’s been the same area," O’Brien said.
He said the flooding at the Shore might have been worse Thursday morning had the winds not shifted slightly to an offshore direction, more from the northwest than northeast or north.
Conditions should improve measurably on Saturday, with winds dying down in the afternoon.