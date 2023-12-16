Another flood watch is up for the entire Philly region, and winds could gust to 60 mph at the Shore

A storm that might well outdo last Sunday’s for ferocity and unpleasantness was forecast to generate gusts up to 60 mph at the Shore and wring out up to three inches of rain throughout the region Sunday night into Monday morning, along with at least some minor flooding.

The National Weather Service has the entire region and all of eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey under a flash flood watch from Sunday evening to Monday evening, with a wind advisory in effect for much of the Garden State, where inland gusts could reach 50 mph. Gusts as high as 40 mph were possible in the immediate Philadelphia area.

And the region could even see a few snowflakes after the storm departs.

With the storm taking a slightly more inland track than earlier forecast, meteorologists said Saturday night, strong winds from the southeast to the east of the storm center might result in flooding along Delaware Bay shores and push up water levels on the lower Delaware River.

In addition to that tidal flooding, said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., “obviously, you have the heavy rain working on top of that.”

Alex Dodd, a lead meteorologist at the weather service office in Mount Holly, said it’s possible that the agency would be issuing a flood advisory along the Delaware at some point.

The weather service was predicting minor flooding along the river at Washington Avenue for Monday morning and for the Schuylkill River at Norristown on Monday afternoon.

Dodd said conditions are a bit more favorable for flooding than they were last weekend. Water levels along rivers and streams generally are higher than they were before the rains arrived last Sunday, when the region was running rain deficits.

Plus, conditions are ripe for runoff, with the ground already quite moist and the trees not being particularly thirsty.

However, the region does have timing and astronomy on its side. The streams have had a few days to catch their breath and calm down. Plus, the moon is in between the tide-inciting full and new stages.

The rains are due to arrive by Sunday afternoon, then increase in intensity Sunday night as the winds pick up.

Minor flooding is expected on Delaware Bay shores at the time of high tide, 2 p.m. Sunday, and moderate flooding with the 3 a.m. Monday high tide, the weather service said.

At the Jersey Shore, minor flooding is expected at high tides about 11 a.m. on both Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures on Monday are due to head toward 60. However, the storm will be chased away by another system moving from the northwest and a significant cool-down is to follow.

In fact, the region could even witness snowflakes Monday night or Tuesday morning, said AccuWeather’s Feerick.

Snow showers or “a quick burst of snow” are possible, and they could cause problems if they arrive before or during the morning commute, he said.

But hold the shovels. As of Sunday, it will have been 687 days since the region last had an inch of snow, and that almost certainly will reach 695 on Christmas Day.

The weather service’s Dodd said he wasn’t ready to completely rule out snow on Christmas, but he’s quite confident that this one will be “brown or green” rather than white.

