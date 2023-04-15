Storms inundate South Jersey, and a possible lightning-related death is reported in Chesco

Slow-moving downpours targeted parts of South Jersey and Bucks County late Saturday prompting flood advisories, closing inundated roads, taking down large trees, pelting numerous towns with hailstones, and possibly contributing to a fatality, officials said.

State police and the National Weather Service in Mount Holly were looking into a report that one person was killed when a tree limb, possibly downed by a lighting strike, smashed into a vehicle in Highland Township, Chester County.

Up to 3 feet of water pooled atop Larchmont Boulevard at Willow Turn in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, stranding at least one vehicle, the weather service said. Waters blocked lanes on Creek Road near Route 38. “Multiple large tree limbs” were draped upon portions of Marne Highway near Hartford Road.

The Highland Township incident, which reportedly occurred around 3:15 p.m., remained under investigation, state police said.

The storms’ ponderous movements became problematic during the afternoon. “Storm motion,” the weather service said, has been “slow .... allowing for heavy downpours to train over the same location for a prolonged period.”

As storms are wont to do during the warm seasons, these were capricious in selecting their targets.

While prodigious rains were falling about 20 miles to the east, not so much as a droplet was observed officially at Philadelphia International Airport as of 7 p.m. Philly rainfall since March 1 has been about half of normal.

The deluges were set off by an approaching front that is forecast to restore some sense of thermal sanity to the region after that late-week run of summery temperatures in the 80s.

Sunday is expected be dry, and still warm, with readings in the upper 70s, but they are not expected to get out of the 60s Monday through Wednesday.

This story will be updated.