The Philadelphia Flower Show delayed its start time on Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon, in the face of heavy downpours across the city. The show, which is being held outside in FDR Park in South Philadelphia for the second year in a row, opened on Saturday and will run through June 19.

Organizers with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which puts on the show, gave a tongue-in-cheek promise that the festival would have “100 percent chance of flowers” ahead of the rainy weather forecast this weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely primarily before 1 p.m. and after 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, with a flood advisory in effect in the morning. The Flower Show closes for the day at 6 p.m.

Elsewhere in the city, the Odunde Festival, which organizers claim is the largest African American festival in the country, is set to begin at the South Street bridge at noon. No delays have been announced.